Rappahannock United Way will offer free tax services to households whose income was $80,000 or less in 2019.
To take advantage of this free service, bring:
- Income forms (W2, 1099s);
- Photo ID for each person filing;
- Social Security card for each person filing and all dependents; and
- Household Health Insurance Coverage Information (1095s).
If households are married filing jointly, both parties must be present to sign the return prior to filing.
Tax season dates are Jan. 27 through April 15. After April 9, tax services will only take place at Rappahannock United Way, and all other tax sites will be closed.
Tax site locations include:
- Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, Wednesdays and Fridays 1–5 p.m., Thursdays 4–8 p.m. by appointment only, and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Mondays 4–8 p.m.;
- Fredericksburg Library, 1201 Caroline St., Tuesdays 4–8 p.m.;
- Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Wednesdays, 4–8 p.m.; and
- L.E. Smoot Memorial Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, Thursdays (biweekly) 4–8 p.m. starting Feb. 6.
For more information, visit ruwfreetaxes.org.
Contact Rappahannock United Way directly to request special accommodations at 540/373-0041, e xt. 302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.