Rappahannock Community College is the first community college in the state of Virginia to host an Area Health Education Center. The Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority works in partnership with AHEC to recruit, train and retain a healthcare workforce committed to underserved populations. RCC is one of eight AHEC centers in Virginia. “Our location at the community college shows a different kind of commitment,” said Dr. Charles Smith, RCC Dean of Health Sciences. “We are delighted that we can serve the community in this way, in addition to our existing programs at RCC.”
The Rappahannock AHEC will be led by AHEC Program Manager, Stacie Wind. She is pictured, left, with Dr. Smith and Dr. Shannon Kennedy, president of Rappahannock Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.