Stacie Wind and Dr. Charles Smith stand with Dr. Shannon Kennedy, RCC President.

Stacie Wind and Dr. Charles Smith stand with Dr. Shannon Kennedy, RCC President.

 Abby Parsons

Rappahannock Community College is the first community college in the state of Virginia to host an Area Health Education Center. The Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority works in partnership with AHEC to recruit, train and retain a healthcare workforce committed to underserved populations. RCC is one of eight AHEC centers in Virginia. “Our location at the community college shows a different kind of commitment,” said Dr. Charles Smith, RCC Dean of Health Sciences. “We are delighted that we can serve the community in this way, in addition to our existing programs at RCC.”

The Rappahannock AHEC will be led by AHEC Program Manager, Stacie Wind. She is pictured, left, with Dr. Smith and Dr. Shannon Kennedy, president of Rappahannock Community College.

Tags

Load comments