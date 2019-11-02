Dr. Kendra Wood Recognized for Excellence in College Advising

Dr. Kendra Wood receives the EAB Advising Excellence Award.

Dr. Kendra Wood, coordinator of Advising at Rappahannock Community College, was chosen out of many advisers from member institutions to win the EAB Advising Excellence Award at this year’s National Academic Advising Association conference. This award recognizes an academic adviser who has shown exceptional dedication to improving their advising practices, and who goes above and beyond in their commitment to students with the help of EAB technology. Navigate is an application that students use to complete several tasks, such as pick a major, register for classes and communicate with their advisers.

