AWARDS: RCC employees honored for excellence

Dr. Matt Brent and Chris Stamper receive Showcase Awards at the Virginia Community College Association Conference.

Rappahannock Community College employees Dr. Matt Brent, history instructor, and Chris Stamper, assistant to the president, were honored at the 37th annual Virginia Community College Association Conference in Norfolk.

To qualify for this honor, faculty members must demonstrate excellence in teaching. Both faculty and staff honorees must have made significant contributions to education in general and to their own colleges in particular, as well as showing a continuing interest in their own personal and professional development.

Dr. Brent was the recipient of the Faculty Showcase Award. Ms. Stamper was the recipient of the Staff Showcase Award. The showcase recipients are honored for their leadership, hard work and dedication to their college and the mission of the Virginia Community College system. The awards were presented by Chancellor DuBois at the VCCA awards banquet in September.

