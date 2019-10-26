Rappahannock Community College employees Dr. Matt Brent, history instructor, and Chris Stamper, assistant to the president, were honored at the 37th annual Virginia Community College Association Conference in Norfolk.
To qualify for this honor, faculty members must demonstrate excellence in teaching. Both faculty and staff honorees must have made significant contributions to education in general and to their own colleges in particular, as well as showing a continuing interest in their own personal and professional development.
Dr. Brent was the recipient of the Faculty Showcase Award. Ms. Stamper was the recipient of the Staff Showcase Award. The showcase recipients are honored for their leadership, hard work and dedication to their college and the mission of the Virginia Community College system. The awards were presented by Chancellor DuBois at the VCCA awards banquet in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.