RCC: Scholarship recipients and donors honored at annual reception

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation Inc. hosted its annual scholarship program reception in October to honor the 2019–20 scholarship recipients and donors.
Scholarship recipients and donors individually stood to be recognized as Dr. David Keel, dean of student development, announced the awardee’s names and the respective donors.
Scholarship sponsor Dr. Dorothy Cosby Cooke talked with Melissa Bredlau who received one of the many scholarships funded annually through Dr. Cooke’s endowed fund. Bredlau said the scholarship was very important to her as she pursues her RN degree. “I already had a bachelor’s degree, so I can’t qualify for federal or state financial aid,” explained Bredlau.
Sarah Pope, RCC EFI Executive Director, said that the foundation awarded $575,500 in scholarships to more than 300 students for the last academic year. The average award was $1,900, which covers about 40 percent of full time tuition for the year at RCC.
