REC: Cooperative connects with members at Caroline Spring Festival

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative participates in the Caroline Spring Festival held at the Caroline Agricultural Fairgrounds.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative was proud to participate in the Caroline Spring Festival. Held at the Caroline Agricultural Fairgrounds, the event was formerly known as Ladysmith Day. REC employees shared information about Cooperative Sunshare, a new program that allows member-owners to show their support for solar power without putting panels on their homes.

Tags

Load comments