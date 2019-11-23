RED RIBBON RALLY: Local dancers perform at DEA Headquarters

Dancers from Polaris Dance Institute in Fredericksburg were chosen to perform at the National Red Ribbon Rally kick off at DEA Headquarters. Polaris Dance Institute along with Olivia Burton, graduate of Colonial Forge High School, Stafford High School senior Cora Hudson and North Stafford High School junior Solange Destouche were recognized with a plaque for their participation and pledge to be drug free. They are pictured with DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon.
