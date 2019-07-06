RISE AGAINST HUNGER: Volunteers put dent in worldwide problem

SimVentions hosted its seventh annual “Rise Against Hunger” event in June. More than 110 SimVentions’ employees, families, friends and business neighbors joined together to put a dent in the problem of world hunger by packaging 25,704 meals in just two hours. This brings the grand total of meals packaged by SimVentions over all seven events to an incredible 169,158!
As an added surprise, some of the cast members of “The Pirates of Penzance” at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts and Marketing Associate Allison Mayberry took time out to come cheer on the volunteers and praise their efforts.
“Normally pirates are ‘taking’ and not ‘giving,’ but these pirates gave an abundance of excitement, energy and encouragement to our volunteers, to include an opportunity to have our pictures taken with them! In the crazy times in which we live, it is so encouraging to see folks come together and live out the golden rule ‘to do unto others as you would have them do unto you!’ ” said Larry Root, SimVentions CEO.