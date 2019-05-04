RITE OF SPRING: Help adults with developmental disabilities bloom

Sherman creates a potted collection of plants known for repelling mosquitoes: marigolds and lavender. Both are available at the Rappahannock Adult Activities Spring Plant Sale which runs through Saturday.
More than 100 varieties of plants will be available, grown through RAAI’s horticulture therapy program. The sale will feature annuals, vegetables, hanging baskets, succulents and herbs.
This annual sale boosts RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. The program helps participants learn new skills, develop friendships and explore their community. Proceeds will provide YMCA memberships, museum passes and swimming passes for participants of RAAI’s day support program.
Customers will be able to purchase plants at RAAI’s greenhouse, 750 Kings Highway, Stafford. Plants will be for sale Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643; or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.