On June 10, the second annual Riverside Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre were presented to students from seven area schools. The electrifying showcase of regional talent featured participants from Eastern View, Culpeper, James Monroe, King George and Mountain View high schools, as well as from Fredericksburg Academy and Fredericksburg Christian School. Distinguished community leaders and celebrities from the entertainment world presented awards in areas including dance, music, acting, stage production and technical categories.
The Rollin E. Wehman Award, which honors the Riverside Foundation’s late founder, was presented to Sydney Giver of Mountain View High School.
Abby Schafer from Fredericksburg Christian School was named Best Leading Actress. Schafer has also been selected for the cast of the upcoming Riverside Center production of Annie.
The Best Leading Actor award went to Austin Butcher of Mountain View High School.
wThe Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit community organization that seeks to promote, enhance, and fund education and participation in the performing arts by members of the local community at all economic levels. In addition to the Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre, the foundation holds an annual tuition free musical theater summer camp for qualifying children.