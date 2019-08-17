Riverside Writer’s Group has announced its chapter’s Golden Nib Tier 1 winners for its 2019 writing contest.
In the poetry category, Larry Turner won first place for “Conversation with a Terracotta Warrior.” Dan Walker placed second for “Fortunate Fall,” and Jim Gaines placed third for “Divisional Rivalry.”
In the nonfiction category, Dan Walker won first place for “The Best Weather in the World.” Madelin Bickle placed second for “Baby Boomers and Outer Space,” and Jim Gaines placed third for “Science Fiction and Skepticism.”
In the fiction category, Jim Gaines won first place for “Schriptor.” Dan Walker placed second for “The Stakeholder,” and Frank White placed third for “Solomon’s Child.”
First place winners will advance to the state level contest.