Janet Brown received the Rotary International “Service Above Self Award” at the District 7610 annual conference. This award is Rotary International’s highest honor, and it recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, by selflessly volunteering their time and talents to help others.
This prestigious award is given to no more than 150 Rotarians from the 1.22 million Rotarians worldwide. Each of the 529 Rotary districts may nominate one Rotarian.
Janet Brown is a two-time District Governor, which is incredible by itself. She is also a member and Past President of the Rapphannock-Fredericksburg Rotary Club, and she remains very active in District 7610 and Rotary International.
PDG Janet L.S. Brown is pictured with her husband, Felton Page.