The North Stafford Rotary Club hosted Babak Zarin, pictured with T.J. Walding, at a recent meeting. He described the innovative approach the library has developed to better serve residents. He explained that they could now send copies of many books, on tape, to their clients, while accommodating each person’s special preferences like the narrator, the accent they would prefer, the speed of the reading, etc. The client can keep the tape as long as they want and even order more at the same time. This approach allows the library to send the same book to multiple customers without actually having the book. Zarin said only a very small percentage of libraries in the country have this service available and at no charge. The Rotary is grateful the local library system can cater to residents in this way.
ROTARY CLUB: Library's innovative service is focus at North Stafford meeting
