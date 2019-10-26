ROTARY CLUB: N. Stafford group welcomes school counselor

Molly Tonnies, a counselor at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, recently spoke to the North Stafford Rotary Club.

Molly Tonnies, a counselor at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, recently spoke to the North Stafford Rotary Club. Since the redistricting of the Stafford County Public Schools, the number of children receiving help through the school has tripled. Because these students cannot count on food being available at home, Ms. Tonnies is hoping to open a pantry at the school to better serve the students. She is pictured on the left with T.J. Walding, president of the Rotary.

