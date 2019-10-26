ROTARY CLUB: N. Stafford group welcomes school counselor

Molly Tonnies, a counselor at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, recently spoke to the North Stafford Rotary Club. Since the redistricting of the Stafford County Public Schools, the number of children receiving help through the school has tripled. Because these students cannot count on food being available at home, Ms. Tonnies is hoping to open a pantry at the school to better serve the students. She is pictured on the left with T.J. Walding, president of the Rotary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.