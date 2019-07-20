ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford chapter installs new officers

The North Stafford Rotary Club recently held its Installation Dinner. T.J. Walding was sworn in as the new president of the club. Rene Laws, the outgoing president, congratulated her.

