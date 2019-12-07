At a recent meeting, Past District Governor Glenn Yarborough awarded the North Stafford Rotary with the Rotary International Award–Silver Level. This award covered 2018–2019 and incorporated various projects and accomplishments, all based on educating club members on how to contribute more to our communities and our clubs. Gov. Yarborough presented René Laws with the award as the projects were completed during her tenure as president of the North Stafford Rotary Club. T.J. Walding, current club president, joins them to congratulate Laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.