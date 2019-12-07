ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford chapter receives silver level award

Past District Governor Glenn Yarborough awards the Rotary International Award–Silver Level to North Stafford Rotary.

At a recent meeting, Past District Governor Glenn Yarborough awarded the North Stafford Rotary with the Rotary International Award–Silver Level. This award covered 2018–2019 and incorporated various projects and accomplishments, all based on educating club members on how to contribute more to our communities and our clubs. Gov. Yarborough presented René Laws with the award as the projects were completed during her tenure as president of the North Stafford Rotary Club. T.J. Walding, current club president, joins them to congratulate Laws.

