Members of the North Stafford Rotary Club met at Panera Bread to close out the 2019–2020 Rotary year and to discuss plans for the Rotary awards banquet.

Sporting their new Rotary face masks in their first face to face meeting this spring are, from left, Lena Barrios, T.J. Walding, Tracey Peck, Rene' Laws, Cathy Sollom, Bob Sollom and George Omiro, a visiting Rotaract member from Kenya.