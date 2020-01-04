ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts district governor

Jonathan Lucas, District Governor of Rotary District 7610, is pictured with T.J. Walding, North Stafford club president.

The District Governor of Rotary District 7610, Jonathan Lucas, was the guest of honor at the North Stafford club’s December meeting. Lucas attended the meeting of the Board of Directors and shared his excitement and pleasure with the progress the club has made and plans to continue making. Compliments were given to the board as well as the president for the efforts in membership, volunteer work and fundraising. The club also has two members who serve at the district level, Area 4 Foundation Chair Mike Vrabel and Diversity and Inclusion Chair Rene Laws. District Governor Jonathan Lucas is pictured with T.J. Walding, club president.

