ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts Head Start

The North Stafford Rotary recently welcomed Katheryn Massie, the director of Head Start, to its meeting. Head Start is governed by a policy council of parents who follow a general and specific set of performance standards.
Head Start helps children 3 years old and older to prepare them for kindergarten. Many of the children have had no access to books or education of any type. In 2009, the Policy Council approved an expansion that would serve children in very early childhood, beginning with the mother’s pregnancy. It includes the fathers to be sure they bond with the child. They expressly omit grandparents, with the goal of giving the child a normal upbringing.
Head Start will open another location on Shelton Shop Road in September. One of the benefits will be to save the children from hours-long bus rides. Massie is pictured center, with Bob Sollom, a member of the Policy Council, and T.J. Walding, president of the Rotary. For more information about Head Start, call 540/368-2559.
