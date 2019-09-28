ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts Head Start

The North Stafford Rotary recently welcomed Kathryn Massie, the director of Stafford County Public Schools’ Early Childhood Programs, to its meeting. The effort, also known as Head Start, helps children 3 and older to prepare them for kindergarten. In 2009, the Policy Council approved an expansion that would allow the program to serve younger children, beginning with the mother’s pregnancy. The Early Head Start program works with teen parents in an effort to keep those teens enrolled in school so they graduate. The program helps the teens become parents and encourages the parents of the teens to step back a little and let the teen do the parenting, which is sometimes difficult when everyone is in the same home, Massie said. This helps the teens bond with their babies and take on the parenting role, so they are more prepared to be a family unit when they are financially able to move out of their parents’ homes. Massie said despite the focus of the program being on the parents, the program strongly supports grandparents. The Stafford Head Start program has had Grandparent Support Groups and celebrates Grandparents Day with book reading and breakfast, she said. Information about the program was incorrect in the Sept. 15 Communities section. Massie is pictured center, with Bob Sollom, a member of the Policy Council, and T.J. Walding, president of the Rotary.
