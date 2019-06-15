ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts local brewer

Barry Boyd of Barley Naked paid the North Stafford Rotary Club a visit recently to talk about his brewery and bar. Boyd had always wanted to brew his own beer, and when he met a man who knew how to do it, a partnership was born. He stressed that he did not want TVs in his bar as he wanted people to talk to each other and enjoy his beer instead of staring at a television set. Boyd brews special beers for each holiday and takes great pride in them. He wants his bar to be the community centered brewery in North Stafford. Boyd is pictured with René Laws, the President of the Rotary.