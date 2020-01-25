ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts Mental Health America

North Stafford Rotary’s T.J. Walding welcomes Teresa Bowers of Mental Health America.

T.J. Walding, president of the North Stafford Rotary Club, welcomed Teresa Bowers of Mental Health America of Fredericksburg to a recent meeting.

Bowers visited the club to talk about programs offered by Mental Health America, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve people’s mental health and wellness.

Mental Health America has several programs with which to do this, including support groups, senior visitors, a helpline and teen education and support to help overcome depression and prevent suicides.

To reach Mental Health America, visit mhafred.org or call 540/371-2704. For more information about Rotary, visit northstaffordrotary.org.

