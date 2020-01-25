ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts Mental Health America

T.J. Walding, president of the North Stafford Rotary Club, welcomed Teresa Bowers of Mental Health America of Fredericksburg to a recent meeting.
Bowers visited the club to talk about programs offered by Mental Health America, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve people’s mental health and wellness.
Mental Health America has several programs with which to do this, including support groups, senior visitors, a helpline and teen education and support to help overcome depression and prevent suicides.
To reach Mental Health America, visit mhafred.org or call 540/371-2704. For more information about Rotary, visit northstaffordrotary.org.
