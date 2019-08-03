ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group hosts Smart Beginnings

Carol Clark of Smart Beginnings, a nonprofit that aims to help youngsters get a good start on their lives, spoke at a recent North Stafford Rotary meeting. Smart Beginnings serves many of the nearby counties and cooperates with other local charities to obtain the best results for the children. Because children in day care often spend 12 or more hours a day sitting, the programs put an emphasis on fitness. Clark told club members that 74 percent of our young people are not eligible to join the military, as they are not physically fit. Clark said that the group is working with local school boards in order to promote better programs. It also provides nutritious meals, and in February, a guest reader program will begin. Smart Beginnings hopes to begin a trend toward better health for children. Clark (right) is pictured with Rene Laws of the Rotary.
