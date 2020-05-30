T.J. Walding, president of the North Stafford Rotary Club, and Mike Elliott, executive director of SERVE, play “6 feet social distancing, wearing masks and no touching” as the Rotary Club makes a donation to SERVE. The North Stafford Rotary donated the money it had saved on food by holding virtual meetings instead of actual ones. SERVE is delighted that the Rotary is a constant support for its mission to feed the hungry. Lately guests at SERVE have been asked to drive up and allow their groceries to be loaded into their cars by volunteers. In an attempt to keep everyone safe and healthy, this procedure will continue for the foreseeable future.
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group makes responsible donation at SERVE
Most Popular
-
Woman gets four and a half years for Fredericksburg bathroom sexual attacks
-
We counted shoppers at key stores in the Fredericksburg area. Here's how many were wearing masks.
-
Caroline County man killed in fatal crash not far from his home
-
Second Spotsylvania death from COVID-19 reported in two days
-
White woman who called police on black man in Central Park video fired from job
Promotions
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.