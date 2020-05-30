ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group makes responsible donation at SERVE

North Stafford Rotary Club President T.J. Walding presents a donation to Mike Elliott at SERVE.

T.J. Walding, president of the North Stafford Rotary Club, and Mike Elliott, executive director of SERVE, play “6 feet social distancing, wearing masks and no touching” as the Rotary Club makes a donation to SERVE. The North Stafford Rotary donated the money it had saved on food by holding virtual meetings instead of actual ones. SERVE is delighted that the Rotary is a constant support for its mission to feed the hungry. Lately guests at SERVE have been asked to drive up and allow their groceries to be loaded into their cars by volunteers. In an attempt to keep everyone safe and healthy, this procedure will continue for the foreseeable future.

Tags

Load comments