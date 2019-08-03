ROTARY CLUB: Organization gets boost to help Kenyans access clean water

Carol Turner (left), pictured with T.J. Walding, recently received a $1,500 check from the North Stafford Rotary Club for E3kids, an organization that helps the people of Mombasa, Kenya, access clean water. Walding is the recently installed president of the North Stafford Rotary Club. For more information on the club, visit northstaffordrotary.org.

Carol Turner (left), pictured with T.J. Walding, recently received a $1,500 check from the North Stafford Rotary Club for E3kids, an organization that helps the people of Mombasa, Kenya, access clean water. Walding is the recently installed president of the North Stafford Rotary Club. For more information on the club, visit northstaffordrotary.org.

Tags

Load comments