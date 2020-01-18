ROTARY CLUB: Sollom honored with fourth level pin

At a recent North Stafford Rotary meeting, Bob Sollom was presented his fourth level Paul Harris pin by T.J. Walding, the president of the club. This means that he has donated $1,000 to the Rotary Paul Harris Foundation four times. The North Stafford Rotary is pleased to congratulate him as he lives the “Service above Self” motto.
