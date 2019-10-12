ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group distributes dictionaries

Stafford Rotarians prepare student dictionaries at the Howell Branch Library for distribution to all third grade students in Stafford County. Stafford Rotarians have distributed dictionaries to students for more than 20 years. The program’s goal is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers and resourceful learners. Educators see third grade as the dividing line between learning to read and reading to learn. The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.