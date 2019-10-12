ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group distributes dictionaries

Stafford Rotarians prepare student dictionaries at the Howell Branch Library for distribution to all third-grade students in Stafford County.

Stafford Rotarians prepare student dictionaries at the Howell Branch Library for distribution to all third grade students in Stafford County. Stafford Rotarians have distributed dictionaries to students for more than 20 years. The program’s goal is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers and resourceful learners. Educators see third grade as the dividing line between learning to read and reading to learn. The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come.

