ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group honors past president for chapter's successful year

Leigh Ann Poland, Stafford Rotary incoming president, thanks Past President Trevor O’Toole for an outstanding year. The club raised and spent $75,000 presenting dictionaries to every third grader in Stafford County, awarded $11,000 in scholarships to Stafford County high school students and sent three high school students to the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp. The club, with help from other organizations, worked through Meals of Hope to package more than 40,000 meals, providing for thousands of children and families directly affected by hunger in Stafford. In Africa, the club helped build a solar powered municipal water system serving 10,000 people and helped build two elementary schools that will include a well for clean water and micro-flush toilets.