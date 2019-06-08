ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group learns about SAWs' mission

Stafford Rotary welcomed Charlie Russell of SAWs–Virginia, an ecumenical mission that builds wheelchair ramps for persons with disabilities, trapped inside their homes, who cannot afford a ramp of their own. Priority is given to disabled veterans. For more than 15 years, SAWs has constructed strong, to code, wooden ramps transforming the lives of thousands of clients and caregivers. Ramps are provided to qualified indigent persons at no cost. Volunteers are recruited from any group, church, social group or company interested in helping those in need in their community. SAWs–Virginia services the areas of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties.