ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group learns why census counts

George Millsaps, partnership specialist in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Philadelphia regional office, is welcomed by Stafford Rotary President-elect Linda Knecht. Millsaps emphasized the importance of the upcoming census and how it affects local jurisdictions’ receipt of federal funds, congressional representation, schools and more.
Over $675 billion in federal aid is distributed each year—everything from road funds to school lunch programs. A 50-person undercount would mean a $1 million loss in funds to a community.
A series of five mailings went out to all households beginning March 1. Respond online or via phone. Census takers will begin door knocking April 1.
