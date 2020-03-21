ROTARY CLUB: Stafford group learns why census counts

George Millsaps, partnership specialist in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Philadelphia regional office, is welcomed by Stafford Rotary President-elect Linda Knecht. Millsaps emphasized the importance of the upcoming census and how it affects local jurisdictions’ receipt of federal funds, congressional representation, schools and more.

Over $675 billion in federal aid is distributed each year—everything from road funds to school lunch programs. A 50-person undercount would mean a $1 million loss in funds to a community.

A series of five mailings went out to all households beginning March 1. Respond online or via phone. Census takers will begin door knocking April 1.

