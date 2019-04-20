Each year, Rotary awards up to 100 fully funded fellowships for dedicated leaders from around the world to study at one of Rotary’s Peace Centers. Through academic training, practice and global networking opportunities, the Rotary Peace Centers develop the fellows into experienced and effective catalysts for peace. The fellowships cover tuition and fees, room and board, round trip transportation, and all internship and field/study expenses.
Each year, the Rotary Foundation awards up to 50 fellowships for master’s degrees and 50 for certificate studies at premier universities. Master’s degree programs last 15 to 24 months and include a two- to three-month field study. Professional development certificate programs are a three-month intensive program, which includes field study and peer learning opportunities with a diverse group.
To be eligible for the programs, candidates should:
- Be proficient in English; a second language is strongly recommended.
- Have demonstrated commitment to international understanding and peace.
- Display excellent leadership skills.
- Master’s degree candidates: minimum of three years of related full-time work or volunteer experience, bachelor’s degree
- Certificate applicants: minimum five years of related full-time work or volunteer experience
Rotary Peace Center locations for master’s degree programs include Duke University; International Christian University, Japan; University of Bradford, England; University of Queensland, Australia; and Uppsala University, Sweden. The certificate program location is Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.
The application and additional information may be found online at rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships. The application deadline is May 31. For assistance, email Vicki Lewis at vlewis007@verizon.net no later than May 15.