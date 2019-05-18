ROTARY: Rappahannock Club supports Washington Heritage Museums

Rappahannock Rotary President Ken Tomayko presents $600 to Ann Darron of Washington Heritage Museums. The Washington Heritage Museums include the Mary Washington House, the Rising Sun Tavern, the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and St. James House. WHM hosts regular educational programs and social events. The Rappahannock Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at 7:15 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Baptist Church. They are established and diverse professionals who make positive changes in the community and the world.