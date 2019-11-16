Students lined the hallways to honor veterans at Battlefield Elementary School’s Veterans Day Parade. Members of all branches were represented, and each classroom was visited by a veteran before the parade. Veterans shared a typical work day, where and when he or she served, and even what color uniforms they wear. Kindergarten students learned a proper salute from former Army Sgt. Jackie Kenney, pictured at right. Battlefield is thankful to all who served and honored to host this fine group of men and women.
