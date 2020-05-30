Rappahannock Electric Cooperative first class lineman, Chuck Tippett, has used his airplane for a variety of things over the years. What do all of them have in common? He does it to bring smiles to those around him.
In April, Tippett took part in Mary Washington Health Care’s parade and flyover to salute local healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My patient and I got to watch from my office window–it was really neat,” said Ellen Conrad, a REC member-owner who works for Mary Washington Health Care in the Massaponax area.
“I am so privileged and honored to recognize and thank them,” Tippett said of the flyover. “My hat is off to them.”
