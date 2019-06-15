SCHOLARSHIP: Rappahannock Choral Society honors local student

The Rappahannock Choral Society presented the Anne E. Parker Memorial Scholarship to Sarah Cuba at its annual Spring Concert. Cuba has completed her senior year at Spotsylvania High School and has also been part of the Commonwealth Governor’s School. She was selected to receive this $500 scholarship in recognition of her musicianship as a member of Spotsylvania High School’s Marching and Symphonic Bands. Cuba plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Music in the fall with a major in clarinet performance. Spotsylvania County graduating seniors who plan to pursue further education in the field of music may apply to be considered for this annual scholarship offered by RCS.