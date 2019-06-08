SCHOLARSHIP: Students pursue education in agriculture

Spotsylvania Farm Bureau has awarded Amber Beasley and Jonathan Hawkins $1,000 scholarships as they each pursue a college education in agriculture. Spotsylvania Farm Bureau President Ann Heidig presented the certificates at a recent board meeting.
Most Popular
-
Fun Land of Fredericksburg to open Virginia's first multilevel go-kart track
-
Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter as result of crash that killed his girlfriend
-
Prosecutor says triple slaying in Spotsylvania was 'premeditated'
-
Couple with baby on moped in Spotsylvania gets felony convictions but no jail time
-
How will Amazon HQ2 impact the Fredericksburg area?
Contests & Events
Prize Text: One random winner will win a Stihl FS40 Line Trimmer (Retail value $159.95) and …