SCHOLARSHIP: Students pursue education in agriculture

Spotsylvania Farm Bureau President, Ann Heidig, presents Amber Beasley and Jonathan Hawkins with $1,000 scholarships.

Spotsylvania Farm Bureau has awarded Amber Beasley and Jonathan Hawkins $1,000 scholarships as they each pursue a college education in agriculture. Spotsylvania Farm Bureau President Ann Heidig presented the certificates at a recent board meeting.

