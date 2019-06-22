Since 2010, the General Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians in America, has presented annual scholastic awards of $1,500 each to graduates of the two area Catholic elementary schools who are committed to attend an area Catholic high school. Students are selected by their school’s faculty and administration based on criteria provided by the division. Checks are sent to the respective high schools in the students’ names to help defray tuition and related expenses.
The 2019 awardees at St. Patrick Catholic School are Dianna Morin (left) and Brooke Bruggeman (not pictured). Dianna will attend The Summit Academy, and Brooke will attend St. Michael the Archangel High School. John Hogan presented the awards.
The Holy Cross Academy scholastic awardee is Thien “Nathan” Nguyen. Nathan will attend St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School. Jack Grey presented the award.