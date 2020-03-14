CBGS Science Symposium: The Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School hosted its 17th annual Science Symposium at Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday, March 7. During the morning sessions, 76 seniors presented senior research projects, which were judged by visiting members of the scientific community. During the afternoon session, the keynote address, “Gazing Into a (Muddy) Crystal Ball: An Uncertain Future for Tidal Marshes,” was given by Dr. Scott Neubauer, an associate professor in the Department of Biology at Virginia Commonwealth University. An awards ceremony followed, and ribbons were presented to those seniors whose projects were judged to be exemplary.
Cassidy Cooper, Daysianna Green, Alyrica Kelley, Helen Laguerta and Josie Worrell of Caroline County; Beverly Arbogast and Kathleen Carter of King George County; Meghan Gilmer, Rhianna Hurson, Joshua Ibanez and Channing Pitts of King William County; Briana Pollard and Patrick Stone of Gloucester County; Elissa Smith of King and Queen County; Sydney Funk and Jaden Reed of Middlesex County; Annabelle Brame and Samuel Robinson of New Kent County; Madilyn Newlon and Matthew Reid of Colonial Beach; Caroline Andrews, Brian Balderson, Karrie Hensley and Jordan Yocum of Essex County; Sydney Price of Lancaster County; Rebecca Baker of Northumberland County; Alicia Johnson of Richmond County; and Madison Fraenckel of Westmoreland County received ribbons for exemplary projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.