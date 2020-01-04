SCTC: Students dress to impress for career day

Students from Dawn D’Addio’s Introduction to Health and Medical Pathways spent a day dressed in the careers they wish to pursue in health care. D’Addio’s class focuses on learning foundational knowledge to pursue a health care career beyond high school. Her class is also a pathway class to Medical Assistant I and II, Dental Assistant I and II and Veterinarian Assistant. All of these classes are held at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center and is home to high school students from Riverbend, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Courtland and Chancellor high schools.

