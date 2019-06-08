Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center will send two of its amazing students to the Hanover Regional Governor’s School for Career and Technical Advancement at the University of Richmond in July. This regional program is a two-week summer residential Governor’s School for students who are identified as gifted in career and technical education. These two students are Samantha Hinton from Spotsylvania High School and Alexis Johnson from Riverbend High School. Both students are from Dawn D’Addio’s Introduction to Health and Medical Pathways, a class for students interested in pursuing a career in health care. These students have demonstrated accomplishment or the potential for accomplishment in career and technical aptitude as characterized by “superior reasoning, persistent technical curiosity, advanced use of language, exceptional problem solving, rapid acquisition and mastery of facts, concepts and principles, and creative and imaginative expression beyond their age-level peers in CTE.”