Star Scout Peydon Wilmoth (left), Life Scout Joey Sheldrick (center) and Scoutmaster Jon Culberson, of Troop 1422 Mattaponi District, National Capital Area Council attend Scuba Camp at Pipsico Scout Reservation where they earned ‘Open Water Diver’ SCUBA Certification and Scouts earned SCUBA Merit badges.
Upon arrival participants must pass a SCUBA swim test, which includes a 200-yard swim and a 10-minute surface float without aid. SCUBA students begin their week at Pipsico Scout Reservation to learn, practice and demonstrate material for the entry level “Open Water Diver” certification. This consists of classroom study and testing with intervals of confined water diving in the on-site pool. Participants then load up personal gear, camping supplies and dive equipment to complete their practical training at Lake Phoenix, formerly Lake Rawlings. Participants return to Pipsico after completing five open water dives to depths of 50 feet.
Troop 1422 normally meets Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., and is chartered and supported by American Legion Post 320, located in Spotsylvania County.