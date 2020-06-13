Since so many people need masks due to the coronavirus, seamstresses gathered up fabric, elastic and anything to make ties and got to work. Roberta Schreiber of the North Stafford Rotary Club was the club’s go-to for masks. Schreiber made many for some of the local businesses that were considered essential so their employees could wear them. She sewed many for local charities, who were absolutely vital to those whose lives had been severely impacted. And more for the ambulance teams as their services were suddenly called into play more often than they had experienced before. Schreiber thinks she has made nearly 400 masks, including for her friends and family, and still continues as the need is unending.
SEAMSTRESS: North Stafford Rotarian stitches masks for community
