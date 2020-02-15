By Joan Pope
On Jan. 25, gardeners gathered at the Rowser Building in Stafford County for the fourth annual regional Seed Swap. Hosted by the Extension Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area and the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the event built upon National Seed Swap Day.
Seeds were one of the first commodities valued and traded by ancient civilizations, allowing farmers to expand and grow their gardens with diverse crops. National Seed Swap Day kicks off the new planting and growing season as gardeners gather at hundreds of locations throughout the nation to swap seeds, supplies, lessons learned and lots of stories.
The Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area Seed Swap has continued to grow each year. The official 2020 tally is 231 participants and 51 volunteers.
The seed swap tables, with overflowing, indexed baskets of herb, vegetable, annual, perennial and even tree seeds, were the focal point. Throughout the day, gardeners brought in bags of seeds that were sorted by volunteers and added to the display, but not quite as fast as the existing supply was harvested by gardeners collecting seeds to complement their gardens.
By the end of the day, the tables were close to bare. Seed grazers asked repeatedly, “You mean this is all free?” and “How many can I have?” Answer: “Take as many as you can plant.”
Many people came specifically for the lectures: “Ticks Suck!” with Karen Brace, “Pollinators of Virginia” with Brent Hunsinger and “Seeds Decoded” with Tracy Blevins. This year, the talks were held in a separate area away from the rest of the hubbub. This facilitated formal talks with better interaction between the presenters and audience. Those paying attention learned that due to the lack of a deep winter freeze, this year is likely to have increased tick infestations; pollinators and other components of a healthy ecosystem are more endangered by heat waves than cold snaps; and that different seeds need different preparations, planting depths and temperature ranges to germinate.
As in previous years, there were separate free trade tables for books, potted plants, cuttings and garden supplies, and a plant clinic area with technical pamphlets, soil kits and free knowledge. New this year, representatives from Native Plant Society, the gardens at Chatham, the Master Naturalist program, Iris Society, Hosta Society, Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation, and Downtown Greens were busy all day answering questions.
Also new this year was the children’s activity area. Kids built fairy gardens and made seed paintings. Children proudly walked around hugging their completed fairy gardens, showing anyone who asked about the treasure they had created. The more studious ones challenged themselves with plant and bug identification charts. The interactive Lego-built and eco-shed displays brought by the Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District were also a big hit.
Event co-leads Linda Kline and Karen Brace and their volunteers made Seed Swap 2020 a success. The support from the local Home Depot, Tractor Supply King George, Lowe’s, Agora Downtown Coffee Shop and Roastery and Katora Coffee of Fredericksburg is greatly appreciated.
Don’t forget to put the last Saturday of January 2021 on your calendars for Seed Swap 2021.
