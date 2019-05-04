SEMPER FIDELIS: Marine Corps League honors veteran

Members of the Jack Maas Detachment 1379, Marine Corps League visited the Spring Arbor Assisted Living Facility to honor retired Capt. Edward G. Minnich, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, for his service to his nation in the Marine Corps generally, during the Korean War specifically, and to his community. In keeping with the spirit of camaraderie and fellowship among all Marines, Detachment members George Firehammer, Scott Pipenhagen and Bill Anderson, presented Capt. Minnich with a certificate to bestow on him the title of Honorary Member of the Detachment.