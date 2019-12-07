The National Pan–Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg conducted an amazingly successful Stuff the Truck at the Giant on Route 610 in Stafford County. The group collected 2,976 pounds of food for SERVE. Their efforts were very much appreciated.

The Council said “It was an opportunity to raise awareness of SERVE and the wonderful work they do for the community.” The members of the NPHCGF saw a chance to encourage their networks to support SERVE however they can, and the pictures show the enthusiasm with which these young people approached the task.

Tags

Load comments