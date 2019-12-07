The National Pan–Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg conducted an amazingly successful Stuff the Truck at the Giant on Route 610 in Stafford County. The group collected 2,976 pounds of food for SERVE. Their efforts were very much appreciated.
The Council said “It was an opportunity to raise awareness of SERVE and the wonderful work they do for the community.” The members of the NPHCGF saw a chance to encourage their networks to support SERVE however they can, and the pictures show the enthusiasm with which these young people approached the task.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.