SERVICE: American Legion Post 320 members mobilize to help North Carolina Legionnaires

Spotsylvania and Colonial Heights American Legion members deliver two truckloads of supplies to Coleman–Pitt Post 58 in Rocky Mount, N.C.

John Ragsdale and his wife, Wanda Covington–Ragsdale, members and American Legion Riders at Post 320 in Spotsylvania County, helped spearhead donations of food and other supplies to assist Legionnaires affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Ragsdale shared his idea with 12th District Commander Tim Walters, also a member of Post 320 and a Legion Rider, and then spoke to Department of Virginia Commander A.B. Brown, who shared it with fellow department leadership traveling with the national commander during his visit to Virginia.

Led by John Ragsdale and Walters, Post 320 collected a truck full of supplies. They drove the donations to Post 284 in Colonial Heights, which had staged its own donation drive, and the two truckloads of supplies were delivered to Coleman–Pitt Post 58 in Rocky Mount, N.C., by a group that included John Ragsdale and Wanda Covington-Ragsdale, the national commander, Legion Riders, Brown, Virginia National Executive Committeeman Mike Mitrione and Virginia Department Adjutant Dale Chapman.

