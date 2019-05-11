SERVICE: Community recognizes volunteers at luncheon

Celebrate Helping Hands volunteers received a salute of appreciation and recognition at their first Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon in April at the Riverside Lodge. Celebrate Helping Hands became active in the Celebrate Del Webb community in July 2018.
Cheri Nylen, Chris and Deb Kozel, Joan Zaro, Juanita Channel, Katharine Kamminga, Kim Jacoby, Maureen Dennison, Miriam Ayala, Sally Bradford, Stephanie Burroughs–Saffold, Susan Halbert and Terry Merola were recognized for diligently working to launch the CHH program.
Alice Mason, Carol Broadnax, Wanda Parkhouse, Roger McKuhen, Urie Gottesman, Norma Dodge, Deborah Duncan and Mary Ann Saunders were recognized for their volunteer work.
Chris Kozel was also recognized as Volunteer of the Year.