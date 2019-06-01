Some of the children arrive two grades behind in school. Others carry severe emotional problems. The majority of the children never had a real family, and most aren’t familiar with positive adult role models. But for a full day those children saw employees from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative working to make a difference in their lives.
The community day at Childhelp in Culpeper County was a joint effort between REC and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. More than 100 employees from the two organizations participated. Among the projects completed by REC and NRECA staff were:
- Landscaping the entrance to the Childhelp.
- Staining and painting playground equipment, as well as a gazebo.
- Organizing a “bike barn,” a storage facility for the children’s bicycles.
- Helping teachers in the classroom.
- Organizing the library.
- electric safety demonstration for the children.
As part of the project, REC and NRECA first worked together to install two utility poles with dark-sky compliant LED lights to improve safety for Childhelp employees and the children.
“To see REC in the community and caring about the children at Childhelp really brings home what REC is all about,” said Wade Hardiman, director of volunteer and community services at Childhelp.
Kent D. Farmer, president and CEO of REC, pointed out that REC and NRECA each tackle many service projects on their own, but had not previously teamed up to serve the community. “For all of us to be able to come together to do this, that makes it even more special,” Farmer said.