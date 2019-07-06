SERVICE: North Stafford Rotary Club welcomes new member, chaplain

Robert Sollom, a past president of the North Stafford Rotary Club, welcomes Michael Elliott to the club by presenting the Rotary Club pin to him. Elliott, the Executive Director of SERVE, will be the club’s chaplain.
