SERVICE: North Stafford Rotary Club welcomes new member, chaplain

Robert Sollom welcomes Michael Elliott to the North Stafford Rotary. He will serve as chaplain.

Robert Sollom, a past president of the North Stafford Rotary Club, welcomes Michael Elliott to the club by presenting the Rotary Club pin to him. Elliott, the Executive Director of SERVE, will be the club’s chaplain.

