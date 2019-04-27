GCubed, a government contracting company, launched the nonprofit G3 Community Services, G3CS, in 2015. Through continued support from employee volunteers and donations, G3CS developed several programs to benefit local youth, veterans, aspiring entrepreneurs and those less fortunate. G3CS believes that together, we can do more.
The most well-known of these programs are Extraordinary Young Minds, EYM, and Project Destiny. EYM is a STEAM learning program in eight Stafford County elementary schools working to foster increased knowledge in these areas by establishing a safe environment where students can learn and explore. Project Destiny is a program focused exclusively on veterans and those still in the service preparing for retirement. Since fall 2018, Project Destiny has helped three veterans determine their paths toward business ownership, a new career and a college degree.
The 2018 holiday season was the nonprofit’s second season providing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner baskets to those less fortunate in the Stafford area. Through employee donations and corporate sponsors, 150 local families received meals. GCubed’s 2018 charitable donations totaled $237,418.83; employee donations totaled $9,631.
GCubed and G3CS continue to invest in the Stafford community with the understanding that community development and economic development go hand in hand. Visit g3cs.org for more information.